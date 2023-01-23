Patients in the emergency department at Armidale Hospital have been forced to endure six hours without a specially trained ED doctor.
On January 9, from 8am to 2pm, there was no emergency medical officer onsite, a spokesperson for the Hunter New England Health District HNELHD has confirmed.
Instead, emergency-trained physicians via computers were wheeled in with the assistance of onsite nurses, and an anesthetist and non-emergency inpatient doctors provided backup, according to the HNELHD spokesperson.
In citing their reasons for not escalating a 'business continuity plan', which would have notified emergency services, such as ambulance drivers of reduced services, HNELHD said they had put in place telehealth.
"At no time was patient care unsafe or compromised," a HNELHD spokesperson said in a statement.
HNELHD said they were unable to secure an onsite emergency medical officer "despite extensive advertising and efforts from management".
But NSW Australian Medical Association President Dr Michael Bonning, who was "deeply concerned" by the workforce situation when in he visited Armidale Hospital last year, said "telehealth is not a substitute for face-to-face care".
"Doctors are central to healthcare provision and the government must act urgently to address these workforce shortages," Dr Bonning said.
HNELHD also confirmed the 10-hour afternoon shift that had been stretched to 12 hours on a trial after consultation with staff at Armidale Hospital in November 2022 will be reviewed in February.
Dr Bonning said the AMA will be putting pressure on the state's politicians to deliver real solutions to increase the number of doctors in hospitals and GPs across NSW ahead of the upcoming election in March.
The health crisis in rural NSW, has prompted many local doctors to call on the state government to put an immediate cap on payments for casual doctors, or locums as they are often called.
Local General Practitioner, Dr Marie Puxty, said the lack of doctors in GP clinics and hospitals has meant payments for locums have "skyrocketed".
"It's not uncommon to be able to get something like $2500 to $3000 a day for a locum session," Dr Puxty said.
"Now young doctors can earn more doing locum work than by working in normal training programs.
"So, the interest in training to become general practitioners has declined."
Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce previously said the government needed to "unfreeze Medicare", and reverse the Distribution Priorities Area DPA issue so that overseas-trained doctors could do their time in rural Australia before working in the major cities and regional areas.
Dr Puxty said the state government also needed to fund locums for GP clinics until they could find permanent doctors to fill holes in their staffing rosters.
New England Visions 2030 founder Maria Hitchcock has organised The Future of Primary Health, a Q and A with guest speaker Vicky Howell to discuss the GP crisis in Armidale on February 15.
The Armidale Express recently revealed seven doctors from GP clinics across Armidale are set to retire or relocate soon, which is expected to impact thousands of patients and put more pressure on the referral hospital's emergency department.
And earlier this year, the federal government reversed a Medicare bungle that nearly saw the closure of Uralla Medical Centre, prompting the clinic's Dr Ricardo Alkhouri to issue a scathing review of the state and federal system in a recent public Facebook stream.
