Why it's time to get on with it

Welcome to 2023!
After a break over the Christmas and New Year period, we started back at work a couple of weeks ago, and this week our Armidale Express weekday and weekly newsletters return for the year.
'Getting on with it' would be as good a motto as any in this new year, as despite still facing some obstacles, we're seeing people get on with life after several rough years.
Already we've seen a great turnout at the Guyra Lamb & Potato Festival, despite it coming at a time when there is a national potato shortage.
We reported on how they overcame that obstacle so the event could go ahead with its signature potato bake dishes and hot chips! It wouldn't be the same without it.
The festival is held at the same time as that other festival in Tamworth to capitalise on the traffic on the highway heading to it, and we caught up with Armidale singer Charlie Fittler before he headed off to the Tamworth Country Music Festival with new music to launch.
Looking ahead, Australia Day is on this week and Jarrod Wheatley, a man who helps children on the margins of society, has been announced as the Australia Day Ambassador for the Armidale region.
Armidale's Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will be held at Central Park from 11am followed by First Nations and multicultural display.
Other events in the region include an Australia Day Breakfast at Ben Lomond Hall, a flag raising ceremony at Guyra's Rotary Park at 9.30am, then Guyra's Australia Day awards in the evening.
While the date of Australia Day is a debate that will continue to be discussed, there is no denying the national celebration of our nation is definitely worthy.
Thanks for reading and remember you can reach us at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.