Local man dies in horror Range Rover roll over

A local man has died after being thrown from the Range Rover he was driving when it rolled several times near Tenterfield.
The 48-year-old was driving north along Cheviot Hills Road at Drake on Friday morning when the vehicle lost control and left the road, rolling several times and "ejecting the driver", according to NSW police.
Several NSW Ambulance paramedics and a specialist medical team found the man with critical injuries but were unable to revive him at the scene.
Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.