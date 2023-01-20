Driver dead in horror crash near Tenterfield

A man has died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Tenterfield.
The man, believed to be the driver of the vehicle and aged in his 40s, was found with critical injuries on Cheviot Hills Road at Drake on Friday.
Several NSW Ambulance paramedics and a specialist medical team were called to the scene about 7:30am but were unable to revive the man.
Cheviot Hills Road remains closed at Bruxner Highway, with local traffic allowed.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
