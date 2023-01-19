Armidale Riding Club started the new year of competition with their annual Hack and Breed Show Spectacular at Uralla Showground.
The event saw competitors from around the state venture to Uralla Showground for two days of competition.
There were more than 100 entries for the event which saw a variety of breeds on display on Saturday followed by hacking events and encouragement ring on Sunday.
Pictures by Catherine Stephen Photography
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.