PRESCRIPTION forgery charges levelled against a specialist Tamworth doctor have been slashed in court.
Guyon Gavin Scott was facing 45 allegations but the court heard on Monday they had been narrowed down to seven after representations.
Solicitor Drew Hamilton told Tamworth Local Court that the 50-year-old intensive care and emergency medicine specialist would make a special defence application when his matter goes back to court next month.
Scott now faces one count of larceny, which relates to another doctor's $1 prescription pad taken sometime between January and May last year.
He also faces four counts of forging or altering a prescription for a prescribed restricted substance; and two counts of uttering a forged or altered prescription.
It's the police case that Scott knew the said prescriptions to have been forged.
Lawyers confirmed 38 charges were dismissed, all of which were related to prescriptions.
Scott, who practices in North Tamworth, is not on any bail conditions and was excused from attending court in person on Monday.
Magistrate Mal MacPherson adjourned the matter for six weeks to a date in February.
The Leader earlier revealed last year that Scott had been charged at Tamworth Police Station in September after an investigation by Oxley police officers.
The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) register of practitioners shows the Medical Council of NSW "considered it appropriate" for Scott to abide by a condition not to practise medicine until the matter involving him is disposed of, or the conditions are reviewed.
He is also subject to one other condition, according to AHPRA.
Scott was first registered with AHPRA more than 20 years ago and has specialty credentials in both emergency medicine and intensive care delivery.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
