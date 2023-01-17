The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Jarrod Wheatly the Australia Day Ambassador for Armidale region

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:29pm, first published January 17 2023 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who helps children on the margins of society has been announced as the Australia Day Ambassador for the Armidale region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.