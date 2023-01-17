A man who helps children on the margins of society has been announced as the Australia Day Ambassador for the Armidale region.
Jarrod Wheatley OAM was previously the ambassador for Glen Innes in 2021, saying these events are "opportunities to think about how we, as a society, can do better to help the vulnerable".
"It's about how can we reflect and be respectful together around what Australia Day is and its history," Jarrod said.
"And what are the opportunities for us as a nation, when we look at what type of a nation do we want to be."
Jarrod is among about 100 high-achievers in areas such as sport, humanitarian or environment, appointed as Australia Day Ambassadors in regions across NSW.
"I can't think of a better place to be born," Jarrod said.
"Because if we want to try and be active and do good in the community and in society then we've got a lot of opportunity in Australia [to do that]."
On January 26, Jarrod will be attending various Australia Day events in Armidale and Guyra that the public is also invited to.
Jarrod has been assisting troubled youths since the age of 17, being awarded a Medal for the Order of Australia OAM for service to young people in 2015, and the NSW Young Person of the Year award in 2019.
His tireless efforts in setting-up two not-for-profit organisations Street Art Mural Australia SAMA and Professionalised Individualised Care PIC have been key to his success in helping the troubled youths of this generation.
PIC finds children too traumatised for foster care and places them in the home of a psychologist, social worker or counsellor with the professional skillsets to give them the support and encouragement they need on an individual level.
"We work with a special set of foster kids who have bounced around the system, some have had up to 50 foster care placement breakdowns," Jarrod said.
"But most importantly, we can still offer them real relationships rather than shift work models that we tend to see [as part of the reason] these kids go into group homes."
Of the approximate 19,000 children in foster care in Australia, PIC has the capacity to currently care for 33. They have also recently placed two children into PIC homes in Armidale.
But Jarrod has high praises of Armidale's local Backtracks program which works on a similar human-to-human basis rather than prioritising the state's "paperwork" system over the child's immediate and individualised needs for relationships and continuous individual support.
