The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Court

A woman has been jailed after making threats to staff at Dan Murphy's and Coles and stealing alcohol and food

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banned from Coles, barred from licensed premises, woman jailed for threats and thefts

One of the first people 'barred from one barred from all' licensed premises in Armidale has been caught thieving and making threats to staff at Dan Murphys, BWS Woolworths and Coles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.