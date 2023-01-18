Banned from Coles, barred from licensed premises, woman jailed for threats and thefts

One of the first people 'barred from one barred from all' licensed premises in Armidale has been caught thieving and making threats to staff at Dan Murphys, BWS Woolworths and Coles.
Elisha Gibson, 35, appeared in custody via video link in Armidale Local Court on Monday and was sentenced by Magistrate Richardson to eight months with a non-parole period of three months.
"This is all to do with alcohol and the consequences that have gone with it," Magistrate Richardson said in his sentencing remarks.
Gibson appeared on aggregated charges relating to stalk/intimidate physical etc harm, larceny, enter enclosed land act presc premises without lawful excuse, and contravene prohibition/restriction AVO.
On December 9, Gibson threatened a staffer at bottle store Dan Murphy's saying, "you are gonna regret this. I'm gonna get you. I'll be waiting for you" after she was spotted acting suspiciously in the aisles and ushered out the Beardy Street door.
Only two days later, she was caught on CCTV stealing $129 of alcohol after walking out of BWS Woolworths in Armidale with a 700ml bottle of Grey Goose Vodka and Bundy Rum in her bag.
In court documents, the manager of BWS, Armidale Central, said she recognised Gibson because she was on the "barred from one barred from all" list.
The 'barred from one barred from all' policy kicked off in Armidale on midnight September 1, which meant anyone who was barred from a licensed venue would get the boot from every other one across town for three months to a year, based on set criteria.
Gibson was arrested the following month on January 8, after a Coles staffer grabbed a bag of groceries that Gibson had walked out of the Marsh Street supermarket with after only having paid for a two-litre bottle of milk and loaf of bread.
Gibson had made threats towards the staffer, saying "I am going to bash you to death", according to court documents.
She had previously been banned from entering Coles for a year to May 2023.
The aggregated charges also related to an Apprehended Violence Order in relation to an earlier domestic dispute.
