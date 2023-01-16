Deepwater Jockey Club's annual Cup meet draws a huge crowd every year and this year is expected to be no different.
But one question mark remains over the on-the-track action.
The recent dry weather has left the track as a Good 3 and Deepwater Jockey Club president, Doug Stevenson, told NSW Country and Picnic Racing he believes the track is in good condition.
"We had 30mm of rain a month ago now and it was in a bit of a storm just north of Deepwater, and it's held up really well," Stevenson said.
"The track is definitely on the hard side, but we are just hoping to get the 10 to 15 mm which is predicted on Thursday.
"To be honest, the track would handle an inch or more, but we'd be happy to get some rain and whatever comes will only help the track before Saturday.
"We have got (Racing NSW steward) Kyle (Blanch) coming up [Tuesday] to have a look at the facilities, and we are hoping it will be all good to go."
