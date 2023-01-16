The Armidale Express

The Ballina Cup was won by Point Counterpoint

By Nsw Country and Picnic Racing
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Brooke Stower rode Point Counterpoint to Ballina Cup victory. Picture by Bradleys Photographers

'What a win' was the first thing Brooke Stower had to say following Point Counterpoint's emphatic victory in Friday's $65,000 Ballina Cup, and she had every reason to be grinning from ear-to-ear after the unlikeliest of wins.

