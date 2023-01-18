The Armidale Express
Court

Man on child protection register caught with TikTok account

By Rachel Gray
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
Man on Child Protection Register caught with TikTok account

A man listed on the Child Protection Register has been busted with having TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Rachel Gray

Journalist

