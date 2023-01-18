Man on child protection register caught with TikTok account

A man listed on the Child Protection Register has been busted with having TikTok and Facebook accounts.
Damien Bruce Purcell, 46, from Kentucky South appeared in Armidale Local Court on Monday charged with failing to comply with reporting obligations in relation to a TikTok app on his phone.
As a result, Magistrate Richardson ordered Purcell to serve 12 months in the community with 40 hours of community service, and fined him $200.
The 46-year-old alleged via his lawyer Jeff Tunks that his partner had "set up" his TikTok account with the handle @damo.lou in March last year to cheer him up.
The social media app, popular with children, tweens and teens, was discovered on Purcell's phone during a police visit to his Kentucky South home in relation to his earlier failure to report having a Facebook account in January 2022.
On September 5, 2018, Purcell was arrested and charged in relation to assault with act of indecency.
Purcell was listed on the Child Protection Register for eight years to 2026 after appearing in Maitland Local Court in 2018 where he was ordered to serve 18 months community service.
Mr Tunks said Purcell had not offended in four years and that he was doing his best to "get his life back on track" by holding down a steady job and was in a "supportive relationship".
