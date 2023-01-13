Armidale Roman Catholic priest Monsignor Ted (Edward) Wilkes says Cardinal George Pell was a man of great faith.
"He was a big man physically, intellectually and in his ability to accept his lot without bitterness," Msgr Wilkes said.
"He could be blunt and lacked a certain empathy publicly but many people testify to his great kindness privately, as he was a friend to lots of people."
Cardinal Pell died at the age of 81 on Wednesday due to heart complications following hip surgery in Rome.
A mass will be held at St Peter's Basilica on Saturday before his body is repatriated to Australia and buried in the 100-year-old crypt inside St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney's CBD.
Pell was Australia's highest-ranked Catholic cleric, rising through the ranks to become head of Vatican finances between 2014 and 2019.
But in 2017 he was publicly condemned after the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found he took inadequate action to protect children of the church from paedophilic priests.
And in 2020 the High Court of Australia overturned five convictions against him which related to the sexual abuse of two altar boys during the 1990s.
Pell had maintained his innocence throughout and was released after about 400 days behind bars in Victoria's Barwon Prison.
Msgr Wilkes of St Mary's and Joseph's Cathedral in Armidale described Pell as a "very intelligent man" after having gained his doctorate in history from Oxford University in 1971.
"He eventually became Archbishop of Melbourne, then Sydney where he was instrumental in bringing Pope Benedict to Australia for World Youth Day 2008," Msgr Wilkes said in a statement.
"Later he was chosen to be Prefect of the Secretariate of the Economy in Rome, tasked with tidying up the Vatican finances and was appointed to the College of Cardinals, a group of advisors to Pope Francis.
"One of his lasting contributions was to emphasise that conscience needs to be informed by truth; it is much more than just following one's opinion."
Armidale is a regional NSW city and has about 13 churches and about 25,000 people.
