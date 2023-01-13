The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

One of Armidale's top Catholic priests responds after death of Cardinal George Pell in Rome

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:47pm, first published 9:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Armidale Roman Catholic priest Monsignor Ted (Edward) Wilkes says Cardinal George Pell was a man of great faith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.