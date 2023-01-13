VULNERABLE kids and their families will be supported by a new program before they actually commit any crimes for the first time.
The $1.3 million investment announced by the state government on Friday means Centacare New England North West can expand its youth services to a new cohort of at-risk kids with the launch of Keep on Track.
"We recognise the earlier that we can get to those young people hopefully the better their outcome," Centacare's Executive Manager of Families, Wellbeing and Justice Services Fallon Roberts said.
READ MORE:
"It means that we can support more young people in the region."
The Keep on Track initiative will see four new caseworkers employed and based in Armidale and Tamworth, along with Moree and Narrabri for the first time.
It's designed to work hand-in-hand with the Youth on Track initiative, a structured and intensive program designed to help a small number of youths each year who have already been charged or involved with cops.
The opportunity to engage with these young people before they get caught up in crime was a big motivator for Centacare to go for funding for Keep on Track.
"It also helps us support young people that might not be eligible for [Youth on Track], they might not have committed a crime yet but nonetheless they're still at risk, disengaged, and vulnerable," Ms Roberts said.
The waitlist for Youth on Track can reach up to 20 at times, so Keep on Track will be able to support those children and teenagers in the meantime, as well as others at-risk that have been referred by organisations, police and justice services.
Ms Roberts anticipated that over the two-year program, more than 80 people could be supported to tackle things like making good choices, getting a driver's licence, and engaging with mental health support and drug and alcohol programs.
Keep on Track will target young people aged between 12 and 24, but case managers will work with their families as well, including supporting siblings of any age.
"It's a holistic approach to help young people and their families," Ms Roberts said.
NSW minister for regional youth Ben Franklin was in Tamworth to announce the funding on Friday as part of the government's flagship Our Region, Our Voice program.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.