The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Centacare to launch Keep on Track program in Tamworth, Armidale, Narrabri, Moree to support at-risk youth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centacare's interim CEO David Holzigal with Fallon Roberts, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, and minister for regional youth Ben Franklin. Picture by Anna Falkenmire

VULNERABLE kids and their families will be supported by a new program before they actually commit any crimes for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.