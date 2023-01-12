Local musician Ian Russell is lucky to be alive after a freak tornado wrapped him in a marquee and threw him against Guyra's iconic Big Lamb statue in 2017.
"All I remember is seeing the whole end of the gazebo going up and all these metal pegs come out of the ground like nothing was holding them," Ian said.
"As soon as it hit airbourne I saw all the really big heavy speakers flying around on the stage.
"And the next thing I know, I heard a guy saying, 'just hold it steady mate, we're going to roll you onto the board and put you in the ambulance."
The Crooked Tree singer and guitarist ended up in ICU for three days, having fractured his skull with bleeding on the brain and a ripped calf muscle.
It took about three or four months for Ian to recover and start playing music again but he has lost his sense of smell and scars remain on the back of his leg.
The shed, built in 2022 from the NSW government's Community Building Partnership Fund, is made of corrugated iron with roller doors on both sides and has a stage, concrete flooring, and seating for about 80 people.
"I'm sitting outside now and it's got a nice breeze going through it," Ian told ACM.
"But it just gives us that extra protection if bad weather comes in then we can close it up and get going."
In January 2017, a freak storm, or what many locals had described as more like a 'tornado', ripped through Guyra leaving about six others with minor injuries and pinning two kids against a fence in the strong winds.
Lamb and Potato president Steve Mepham was there at the time and he said it was a big commercial marquee that Ian "got wrapped up in as it all blew away".
"The storm just picked up the tent and threw it up against the lamb and the flag poles and out on the highway," Mr Mepham said.
Mr Mepham said the new corrugated iron gazebo is a welcome addition after having to deal with a storm nearly every three years during the country fair.
"Hopefully that will never blow away," Mr Mepham said.
"If it does, I'm leaving, I'm finished because it was certainly stressful times when we had those storms."
It was 2017 when Ian was setting up the stage preparing to launch his new album under the tent at the Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival.
He looked out to the west to check if the weather was clearing but instead saw a dark cloud rolling across the sky "like a caterpillar track".
"I thought it was strange. I've never seen anything like it. It wasn't a storm because there wasn't any thunder or lightning or anything," Ian said.
"I turned around and as I walked back towards the stage that is when it hit."
Ian said emergency services personnel later found him among the wreckage next to the Big Lamb statue on the New England Highway.
"It was about 12 metres, they say that I got thrown," Ian said.
A year later, the only other person who was in the tent at the time told Ian he saw him "flying past him the other way" as he was trying to make an exit, and chairs and tables had also lifted off the ground.
He was also the person who later put a table over Ian so he would not get rained on as he was being medically attended to.
"It was pretty dramatic," Ian said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.