There may be a shortage of spuds across Australia but chip cravers at the Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival can still buy a punnet for the price of a regular cup of cafe Joe.
GLPF President Steve Mepham said the cost of potatoes had jumped nearly double in price due to recent floods but the Lamb and Potato committee had absorbed the extra cost for festival goers.
"Nothing got planted here," Mr Mepham said of the wetter-than-usual Spring season.
"They're just sort of coming out of the ground now, just popping up with green leaves."
A punnet of hot chips or a small plate of potato bake at the festival costs about $4, while a freshly baked lamb pie is about $5.50, Mr Mepham said.
Guyra Fuels' Robert Moore said he had to drive across the NSW border to Brisbane to source potatoes for the festival, citing a jump of about 40 per cent before even factoring in the cost of fuel.
But NSW Farmers Federation's Guy Gaeta said prices for potatoes are likely to return to normal as the land begins to dry out enough for the tubers to grow.
"This really highlights the fact that the farmers who grow our food are really exposed to the impact of natural disasters, and they're doing their best to clean up and get on with it," Mr Gaeta said.
Though the popular seasoned roast lamb dinners, rissoles and mince pies are back on the menu after the festival was forced to cancel in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid.
What once started as three men selling lamb and potatoes fresh off the barbecue outside their caravan about 37 years ago, has grown to a massive 12-day event that tops the Guyra Calendar every year.
Sadly, the founder Frank Presnell passed away in 2019 and his family and a group of volunteers now carry on the annual tradition in organising the event for visitors and locals alike.
The Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival kicked off on Wednesday and will be on every day until January 22, with live bands and up to 35 stalls selling local produce and products from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm.
The popular train-cart will transport children and adults on a return sightseeing experience from the festival grounds to the nearby disused Guyra train station.
On January 21, people can take a trip back in time to marvel at up to 190 classic cars or tour through a display of steampunk-style antique machinery.
It is a popular destination stop for those heading to or looking to escape the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Mr Mepham said.
"A lot of people from Tamworth make a day trip here for a bit of relief from the heat and to see something different," he said.
"That's why we have it when it is and the reason why it's so long, because we're counting on the traffic up and down to Tamworth."
And though he cannot put an exact figure on it, Mr Mepham expects the Guyra festival to generate at least $80,000 for the local economy which has about 2,500 people living there.
