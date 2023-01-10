In the lead up to the Tamworth Country Music Festival, multiple Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain is performing in the local region.
The singer from the Northern Territory has brought his outback show, which incoporates horses and dogs, as well as live music, to town as he makes his way to Tamworth.
It's been three years since Curtain last toured the east coast due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.
READ MORE:
"It's been a tough few years for the entertainment and tourism industries but we have to keep pushing forward, even if it means changing plans last minute and trying new things," he said.
He arrived in the New England region last weekend, when he peformed at Tenterfield.
On Friday he will be in Glen Innes, then the following night the show plays at Warialda.
His last gig before Tamworth is in Armidale on Sunday.
The outback show comprises an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations including hands-on fun for the kids followed by live music by Tom and fellow singer songwriters Chris Matthews and Melissa Fraser.
"Our show on the road is a snapshot of the experience in Katherine. It's more about the training of the animals and we are passionate about making it really family orientated," Tom said.
"It's raw and real. Guests love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value for the training tips we share," the singer-songwriter said.
Tom's tourist attraction, Katherine Outback Experience, won 2021 Best Tourist Attraction in Australia at the National Tourism Awards and more recently was awarded the Best Tourist Attraction at the Northern Territory Tourism Awards for the fourth consecutive year.
Despite the challenges of the last few years, Tom hasn't slowed down. In October he released his fifth album, produced by the renown Garth Porter at Rancom St Studios in Sydney.
He has been enjoying chart success with the first two singles released from the album both going to No.1 on the Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart of which he currently holds the longest run on the chart at 26 weeks with his single Why We Live Out Here.
Tom and his team have already performed 20 shows since leaving Katherine in late October with his two youngest children, Harry, 3 and Lottie, 1, wife Annabel, three staff, Isobell, Rod and Kellie, eight horses, 12 dogs and three goats.
"Logistically it's a bit tougher this year with two busy toddlers on the road but it's all part of the adventure," he said.
"This is the sixth consecutive summer we have toured and every year we are getting better at it with small improvements or new technology," Tom said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.