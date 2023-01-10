The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Federal MP Mark Butler tells health department to work with GP clinic after Medicare refuses funding

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:25pm, first published January 10 2023 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has told the national health department to work with Uralla Medical Centre after the practice faced imminent closure due to a Medicare decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.