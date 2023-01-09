Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has sent an urgent message to the federal Labor government in a last-ditch attempt to save a small-town GP clinic from imminent closure.
"I have used Uralla medical services myself and I know how important it is that they stay open," MP Joyce said in a statement.
The Uralla Medical Centre on Hill Street has about 3000 patients on its books but will be forced to close later this month if Medicare does not reverse its recent funding refusal decision.
Medicare denied the request to Dr Ricardo Alkhouri after a paperwork bungle to the Australian General Practitioner Accreditation Limited AGPAL delayed the renewal of his accreditation beyond the October 20 deadline.
It would mean the small town clinic would be denied the approximate $100,000 to $120k to keep the GP practice open and to cover base costs which tally up to about $12,000 a week.
In a letter seen by ACM and addressed to a University of Newcastle placement manager, Dr Alkhouri announced he would not be taking any more medical students due to the financial strain Medicare's decision had put him under.
"Without this money I have no way I could continue working and I will run out of cash very soon, and I will not be able to pay my tax. In other words bankruptcy," Dr Alkhouri said.
"I am now looking for a job in Queensland and will have to give up all services in Uralla as soon as that happens."
MP Joyce sent the request to the federal Minister for Health, Mark Butler, pushing for the Commonwealth government to "urgently and proactively" get involved.
"It is imperative, if we are to have a standard of living near that enjoyed by the city, that we have access to basic medical services," MP Joyce said.
"The potential loss of these medical services at Uralla removes one of the primary attributes of a standard of living that no one in the city would accept."
It comes as New England experiences a chronic shortage of health professionals, with hospitals and some GP clinics relying on expensive casuals, known as locums, to fill gaps where permanent doctors are needed.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall earlier initiated the "urgent" request to the federal government to override their own department and reinstate Medicare funding to the GP clinic in Uralla.
"This is an integral service for so many vulnerable and isolated members of the community," MP Marshall said.
"Without this practice open and available for patients, I am worried that many people will endure great distress and tragic health outcomes."
The Armidale Express has contacted federal Labor minister Mark Butler's office for a response.
