The Guyra Sporting Shooters Association clubhouse is about to be powered up thanks to a $11,937 State Government grant to purchase and install solar panels on the roof.
MP Adam Marshall said the club applied for the Community Building Partnership funding after deciding it was time their clubhouse had power to improve the facilities and phone and internet connections.
READ MORE:
"For the first time, the clubhouse will have its own source of power which will allow members to install computers and other technology that will make their events at the range a lot easier to operate and much safer," Mr Marshall said.
"At the moment, when the range is being used, club members rely on a generator to power scoring systems and other essentials.
"The grant will be used to put solar panels with backup battery on the club house roof and then they will put in lighting and install a water pressure pump.
"Most importantly, on the club's list of improvements is phone and internet connection.
"It became apparent recently, when a visitor to the range needed medical assistance, that their ability to communicate with emergency services was lacking.
"As can be the case with mobile coverage in the bush, anyone needing to make a call had to travel five minutes down the road to get a connection.
"It's certainly not an ideal situation and the members decided it was time to make those improvements and I'm delighted this funding has been secured to help the club out with this project."
Guyra SSAA member Michael Hay said the lack of mobile coverage at the range had become a health and safety issue and they'd decided they needed to provide their site with phone and internet connection.
"The history behind this project arises from the fact that a visitor to the club needed to be taken to town for medical assessment," Mr Hay said.
"It was on that day the discussion began as to how help would be obtained in an emergency because as it stands now, decent phone service is five minutes down the road in either direction.
"The other reason is all attendance recording is being done online and all that information can be sent and received at the time it is needed.
"Thanks to Adam for his support in getting this funding so we can improve our club facilities."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.