The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Community

State Government grant to purchase and install a timber truss footbridge to span Black Gully Creek

January 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WALK around the Black Gully Reserve and Mike O'Keefe Woodland is about to become a lot safer and more enjoyable thanks to a $32,970 State Government grant to purchase and install a timber truss footbridge to span Black Gully Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.