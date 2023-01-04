The Armidale Express
Man charged at Armidale Police Station with child abuse offences

Updated January 4 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:39pm
Man charged with child abuse offences

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a man following an investigation into the alleged possession of child abuse material.

