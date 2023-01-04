Man charged with child abuse offences

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a man following an investigation into the alleged possession of child abuse material.
Last year, detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began investigating a man allegedly using a peer-to-peer file sharing program.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives - with the assistance of officers attached to New England Police District - executed a Commonwealth search warrant at an Armidale property about 8am on January 4, where they arrested a 38-year-old man.
A number of items were seized, including a computer and other electronic devices, which will undergo further forensic examination.
He was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with two counts of possess child abuse material, and one count each of use carriage service to access child abuse material, and person possesses bestiality material.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Armidale Local Court on February 6.
With children spending an increasing amount of time online, particularly during school holidays, police are encouraging parents to remain vigilant and monitor their child's online presence, including what websites they are visiting, and who they may be speaking with.
State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, said parents and carers needed to speak to young people about the dangers associated with online activity, and ensure they felt comfortable to tell an adult if something's not right.
"If you or your child ever come across any concerning material online, we would encourage you to contact local police immediately," Det Supt Jayne Doherty said.
"We have specialist officers that investigate the sexual exploitation of children online and via telecommunication systems, and we can only help if the incidents are reported."
Safe internet use - tips for parents and carers:
More information and educational packages for parents and children are available from ThinkUKnow, a multi-agency program designed to educate and promote cyber safety: https://www.thinkuknow.org.au
Additional information can be accessed via the eSafety website: https://www.esafety.gov.au/
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
