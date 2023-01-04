Man charged with child abuse offences

Monitor how much time your child spends on the internet, what websites they are visiting and who they may be speaking to,

Ensure you are able to access your child's email and social media accounts and randomly check the contents,

Remind children to never send pictures of themselves to anyone they don't know and never place a full profile and picture anywhere on the internet,

Remind children to never give out personal information, including full name, home address, phone number or school, over the internet, and