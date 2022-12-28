The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Popular swimming spots around New England are quiet due to toxic blue-green algae red alerts

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 28 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LOCALS have had to to get creative to keep cool this holiday season as toxic algae proves to be the grinch at one of the region's most loved dams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.