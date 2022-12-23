One Armidale family has had a much-needed rest along the coast after a tough few years battling cancer ravaging young Ruby's body.
Ruby's mother Jennifer said it was the first time her daughter has been to the beach, gone fishing and had breakfast in a café.
"She has treatment coming up just before Christmas which leaves her quite unwell," Jennifer said.
"So it was great to be able to get away as a family before that happens and do some things other people take for granted."
The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Forster on the NSW Mid North Coast recently which gives up to 40 families the chance to relax and create precious memories together.
"It was so good to be able to get away and be a family, enjoy each other's company in a lovely location, and it was so amazing to see her swimming in the ocean," Ruby's mother Jennifer said.
When the young girl received her initial diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in May 2021, Ruby and her mother had to travel immediately by air ambulance from Armidale to Newcastle.
"We had no idea what was happening or would happen, let alone thinking about where to stay," Jennifer said.
"But over time, we became close with many of the staff and volunteers.
"Ruby continues to have treatment at the John Hunter Hospital so it's nice to see friendly faces. It's like a home away from home for Ruby."
The family also stayed for about 203 nights at the Ronald McDonald House in Newcastle to be closer to Ruby during her oncology visits, saving the family about $23,000.
Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Ross Bingham said they rely on community support and donations to help alleviate some of the financial burdens many families with sick or injured children face.
"Having a child with serious illness or significant injury places an incredible amount of stress and strain on a family's emotions, patience and finances," Ross said.
In February, the Greater Charitable Foundation GCF committed more than $650,000 for a further three years to take its total contribution to the charity to more than $1 million, according to a statement from the RMHC.
GCF CEO Anne Long said the partnership positively impacts many lives across regional NSW.
"We are proud to play a part in reducing that burden for families so they can continue to focus on the health and wellbeing of their sick or injured child and, importantly, each other."
