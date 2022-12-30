We're taking a look back on some of the highlights from 2022
It was time to celebrate for the region's cottage industry, as business operators gathered to celebrate Seasons of New England in Uralla.
Organiser Tara Toomey said there were several new "tiny, tiny businesses" to come out of the woodwork at the event.
"The most amazing thing that's good to highlight this year is the number of new tiny tiny businesses, coming from those tiny villages and hamlets across the New England. There's always a representation of that but it's much stronger this year," she said.
"I think there are more and more people pursuing a dream in those towns and the tiny villages. They've found 10 acres on the edge of somewhere and they're doing something amazing. This forum is about helping us all discover it."
Mrs Toomey was particularly impressed by the number of completely new businesses that came out of the woodwork.
Two that jumped to mind were Thunderbolt Balms, a Uralla business which sells beard balm and Walcha business the Bush Patissier, which sells pastries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.