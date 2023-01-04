We're taking a look back on some of the highlights from 2022
The annual New England Cat Show was held at NEGS recently and there were some fascinating felines on show.
The Australian open style combined pedigree and companion cat show was held on May 28 & 29 by the Armidale and New England Cat Club and Dorrigo and District Cat Club, affiliated with the N.S.W Cat Fanciers Association Inc.
Hundreds of cats and kittens were on display by breeders from across the region and beyond. Many had travelled interstate to take part.
The adjudication was done by locals and an international guest Laura Scholten who flew in from The Netherlands for the event.
Ms Scholten has judged at numerous cat shows around the world and said the quality of cats in Australia was among the best she had seen.
During the day, each judge handled every kitten and cat entered in the show and talked about the cats they were handling.
Breeds on show included Siamese, Snowshoe, Burmese, Sphynx, Bengal, British Short Haired, American Short Haired, Ragdoll, Cornish Rex, Devon Rex, Norwegian Forest, Korat, Somali and the massive Main Coon which can weigh up to 8 kilograms.
Luckily for our wildlife, most of these pampered pedigrees are kept permanently indoors.
