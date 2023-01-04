We're taking a look back on some of the highlights from 2022
A busy weekend in Armidale kicked off with the return of the Archibald Prize exhibition to the region after a seven year hiatus.
On Friday, May 12 the exhibit opened along with 'Interconnected' the first museum exhibition in Australia curated by international contemporary art magazine Beautiful Bizarre cofounder and editor-in-chief Danijela Krha Purssey, and a body of work by local academic and photographer, Glenn Porter (whose day job is Associate Professor in Criminology at the University of New England).
Hundreds turned up for a glass of wine and a leisurely look at the feast of artwork on display at the New England Regional Art Museum until June 26.
Meanwhile, at the Art Gallery of NSW on Friday, the Sydney-based painter of Dhungatti heritage, Blak Douglas, won the 2022 Archibald Art Prize for his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens during the Lismore floods.
