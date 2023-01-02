We're taking a look back on some of the highlights from 2022
Not even the rain could hold up this year's Bingara Orange Festival with large crowds, juicy oranges and 50's nostalgia making Bingara's Happy Days Orange Festival the place to be on the weekend.
This year festivities began on Friday, with the Orange Picking hosted by Bingara Central School with large crowds gathering for the annual harvest, which has been taking place since the 1950's.
While the heavens opened up mid-way through the ceremony, nothing could dampen spirits; the promise of $50 for the biggest Orange from state MP Adam Marshall only sweetened the deal.
Planted as a living memorial to Bingara's fallen in World War I and II, the trees and the annual harvesting of the fruit by the local school children (the "orange police") happens on only one day of the year.
The festival, which started in 1998, has now become an important part of Bingara's orange tree memorial tradition.
On the Saturday of the festival classic rock 'n' roll was brought to life as hundreds gathered dressed in their best '50s and '60s outfits with people from as far away as Melbourne and Sydney travelling to Bingara for the event.
The streets were buzzing with stallholders, dancers and visitors from 10am, with a vintage living room thrown in the mix.
Visitors also enjoyed a retro café, old-time movies and rock 'n' roll dance demonstrations as part of the festivities.
Event Coordinator Georgia Standerwick said she was very happy with how the event turned out.
"We were extremely please with the day, with huge crowds and happy stall holders, many who reported selling out, but most of all we were ecstatic with the change in the weather," Ms Standerwick said.
"On the Friday following the Orange picking Bingara received over 30 mills of rain with more forecast for the weekend.
"We were monitoring the weather very closely and had a hunch that we had seen the worst of it, so we made the brave decision to proceed with the festival," she said.
That hunch paid off and a heavy morning fog lifted to reveal a warm sunny day, perfect weather to celebrate this cheery tradition.
Ms Standerwick said said festival organisers were already planning next year's festival and promise an even better event in 2023.
"Every year we work hard to make every festival better than the last and we are looking forwarding to delivering more Orange Festival magic next year, with more stall holders and unique and captivating entertainment," she said.
