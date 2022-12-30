The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

PLC Armidale celebrates 135th anniversary at Astra Arts and Dorothy Knox Centres

By Newsroom
December 31 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We're taking a look back on some of the highlights from 2022

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.