My favourite stories this year have been about those who take action to improve their situation or the lives of others in some way in the face of opposition.
That includes a group in Walcha who set up a pop-up shop manned with volunteers to read and analyse the planned Winterbourne Wind Farm's massive Environmental Impact Statement.
As Australia heads towards a target of net zero emissions by 2050, wind turbines, solar panels and hydroelectric plants are being built next to homes where livelihoods are going to be disrupted.
Across NSW, the state government has earmarked five REZs where transmission lines to connect private renewable energies to the electricity grid will be built.
It's a billion-dollar profit-driven industry and if locals didn't step up then they would be trampled on.
Locals are furious at the lack of community engagement from Winterbourne Windfarm executives as plans get underway to base their turbines near Walcha.
The multinational corporation Vestas released its long-awaited Environmental Impact Statement EIS on Friday, giving the community just 28 days before Christmas to reject or accept the proposal in submissions.
Walcha farmer Damien Timbs said it would have made a huge difference if Vestas had been open and transparent and had listened to what the community wanted.
"If the community had a chance to help shape the project, then it would have been a completely different ballpark," said Mr Timbs who is also a member of Voice for Walcha.
The Environmental Impact Statement is three thousand pages that have been compiled over the last five years by a team of paid experts. And then an amateur and nave community have 28 days to respond to a project that may shape Walcha for generations to come.- Damien Timbs
He said he knows of only four "drop-in days Vestas has held since 2019 where people were able to call in and ask questions", but that they had consulted with less than 100 people.
"And they say that by talking to about 60 people, they have done their job," Mr Timbs said.
Vestas responded saying they had sent 11 quarterly mail updates via post to locals, engaged with councils, people with properties neighbouring development sites and "agency stakeholders", have developed a website, social media channels and email for feedback.
A Vestas spokesperson also said they have a local office in Walcha manned three days a week and have held seven Community Consultative Committees comprising five community members and a representative each from the Uralla and Walcha councils.
But Mr Timbs said Vestas representatives have not attended any of their community-run forums, including one in Walcha where about 250 people, including New England MP Barnaby Joyce, gathered on March 31, to discuss renewable energy projects in the region.
A hot topic on the agenda was the Winterbourne Windfarm project.
Mr Timbs said most of Vestas' consultations are done one-on-one where people are more easily swayed by smooth talk without the dynamics and support of a larger community meeting.
And while Vestas said many locals were excited about the windfarm, Mr Timbs said most of the agreements were made in 2019 when farmers were under "duress" due to the drought.
A confidentiality clause in the agreements Vestas has made with locals to build turbines on their land, prevented them from telling their neighbours about the development which has been the cause of disagreements and fighting.
Voice for Walcha members recently conducted a survey which resulted in about 80 per cent of the 530 respondents saying they did not want the Winterbourne Windfarm.
Of those responses, about 86 per cent said Vestas had failed to engage and communicate with the community.
The Winterbourne Windfarm is slated for development on a 22,000-hectare site northeast of Walcha as part of the New England Renewable Energy Zone REZ announced by the NSW government in 2020.
The New England REZ is expected to power up about 3.5 million homes from 8000 megawatts of power and boost the local economy by about $12.7 billion.
Vestas will next conduct drop-in sessions at the Walcha Bowling Club on December 2 and December 3.
