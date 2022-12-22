The Armidale Express
GP shortage: MP Adam Marshall says regional healthcare suffers as doctors specialise

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
December 23 2022 - 5:00am
In part 2 of our special series 'Restricted Practice' we explore the widening gap between city and country specialists, and the "mercenary" system forcing rural hospital networks to fork out fortunes for city-based doctors to fly in and out of the region.

