Following a COVID-induced hiatus, PLC Armidale returned to the Cathedral of Saints Mary and Joseph earlier this month for its much-loved service of Nine Lessons and Carols event to celebrate the meaning of Christmas.
A retiring offering made after the service collected more than $2800 for the Allowah Children's Hospital in Sydney.
When asked why a Presbyterian Girls' school performs the traditionally Anglican Service of Nine Lessons and Carols in the Catholic Cathedral (PLC Armidale has produced this event for more than a decade), principal Nicola Taylor's response was that it is a wonderful opportunity to 'gift to the community the Christian hope of love, joy and peace through the Christmas account'.
"It is a gift in word and song," the PLC Armidale principal said.
In December 1918, six weeks after the guns fell silent in western France, the inaugural service of Nine Lessons and Carols was held in the chapel of King's College, Cambridge, where it has been performed each year for more than a century.
The Chaplain of King's College saw active duty during the First World War. The Rev. Eric Milner-White, was chaplain at the college when the war broke out.
He volunteered as a military chaplain and witnessed the horrors of trench warfare on the Western front. Decorated for courage under fire in combat, he was released after what he called "a battle of special horror" in early 1918 and returned to King's College, where he was appointed Dean.
After the end of the war, Milner-White set out to create a special Christmas service "as a gift to the city of Cambridge" that would serve two purposes.
First, he wanted to grieve the loss of young men from the city, and especially from his own college, where almost one-quarter of the students lost their lives during the war.
Secondly, Milner-White wanted a service that would allow the simple beauty of Christian worship to shine through and attract those who had lost their faith in the horrors of the war, whether serving in it or watching it take place.
"There is intellectual depth to the service," Mrs Taylor said.
"Rather than a lecture, Milner-White designed the service to focus on 'colour, warmth, and delight'.
"I count it a privilege that the Presbyterian, all-girls school in a university town on the other side of the world is able to continue this tradition 104 years later with the same sense of meaning and purpose.
"And that our rendition of the nine lessons (with the same readings that Milner-White put together) and carols filled the cathedral with colour, warmth, and delight," she said.
