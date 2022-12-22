The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Regional Council Christmas effort for Meals on Wheels and Santas for Seniors

By Newsroom
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Christmas is the 20th year Armidale Regional Council (ARC) staff have given individual gifts to every person on the Uralla-Armidale and Guyra Meals on Wheels rounds, with 200 gifts delivered this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.