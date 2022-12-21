The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Hunter New England Health: Medicare pressures weigh on GPs and rural hospitals

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated December 22 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla Clinic practice manager Dannielle Batt is unsure if her business will be viable in five years. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE doctors clinic in Uralla has been in the hands of Danielle Batt's husband's family since 1952.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.