Young cricketers from around regional NSW and Newcastle have been in Armidale for the Youth Pathways competition.
Northern Inland's under 13 team haven't had the best of luck but they have had some highlights throughout the course of the week.
The Armidale Express ventured along to their game on Wednesday against the Central Coast team.
Northern Inland went down fighting.
The Northern Inland team is made up of players from Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Tamworth.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
