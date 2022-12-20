The introduction of de-centralised 'Athlete Training Hubs' across the region, available to talented athletes in an effort to improve sport specific strength and conditioning programs and fitness assessments, is the first official move of a new two-year partnership between the Northern Inland Academy of Sport and Rural Fit.
The Academy's chief executive officer, Shona Eichorn, said the hubs have already begun rolling out at Rural Fit facilities across the region - recently in Gunnedah, Narrabri, Armidale and Tamworth.
"NIAS is proud to be partnering with a team as committed to supporting and developing rural athletes as we are," she said.
"Together, we are paving new ground in athletic regional development as we pour effort into ensuring our athletes have access to regular high-performance training and programs, coach support services and sporting initiatives that help develop their individual potential - no matter their location."
SEE ALSO:
Academy athletes from all sports programs are invited to their local hub to receive additional best-practice training, coaching and support by Rural Fit Exercise Scientist/Physiologist.
Athletes then follow a core strength and body development program provided by Rural Fit, with all sports working together.
Rural Fit Manager and Senior Exercise Scientist, Josh Jones, said that these hubs provide a great opportunity for athletes physical development as they move along pathway, but also for injury prevention and management.
"Rural Fit has the ability and experience to deliver pre-elite athlete performance testing whilst also addressing the relevance that these tests and activities can play in each individual's life with respect to their personal health and quality of life," Jones said.
"At these training hubs our team provides athlete sport testing, functional movement screening, individual results review and access to regular strength and conditioning for NIAS athletes."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.