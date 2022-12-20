The Armidale Express

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport adds fitness hubs

Updated December 20 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The introduction of de-centralised 'Athlete Training Hubs' across the region, available to talented athletes in an effort to improve sport specific strength and conditioning programs and fitness assessments, is the first official move of a new two-year partnership between the Northern Inland Academy of Sport and Rural Fit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.