Year 12 students from O'Connor Catholic College are starting to look towards what 2023 has in store for them after they recently received their 2022 HSC Results.
Years of hard work have finally paid off for the local students with some amazing results across the board. Principal of O'Connor Catholic College, Mrs Clare Healy, said the whole school could not have been prouder of the student's efforts. We are extremely proud of our Year 12 2022 students, they have achieved success not only in these great results but also on how they have thrived during the pandemic years.
"Our students have received 13 Band 6's and 57 Band 5's which is is an amazing result from our 62 students," she said. "We are grateful to all our staff for their commitment and care they have shown our students in helping them achieve this wonderful success."
Mrs Healy said that special mention should be made to their 2022 Dux of the School. "Congratulations to Fletcher Schultz who has been announced as Dux for 2022 with an ATAR of 95.7."
There was a long list of high achievers for the school with a number of students being recognised across multiple bands and subjects. These students included Thomas Bible (ATAR 95.65), Jean Boshoff, Imogen Hale (ATAR 88.75), Thomas Honeysett, Brydie Paton (ATAR 84.7), Margaret Reinke, Fletcher Schultz (ATAR 95.7), Angus Scrivener, Oscar Shepheard.
Several students also received special mention for their efforts and results in the HSC including Bonnie Serow (ATAR 86.85), Alexandra Shepheard, and Zac Walters.
O'Connor Catholic College was established in 1975 following the merging of St Ursula's College (1882) and De La Salle College Armidale (1906). It was established on the spacious grounds of the De La Salle Campus which is also the site of the first Catholic Chapel built in Armidale in 1848 and will celebrate it's 175th anniversary in 2023.
The College is a co-educational secondary college and caters for students from Years 7 to 12, with students aged 12 to 18. With the main campus and agricultural farm sprawling over 15 hectares, O'Connor Catholic College caters to over 500 students from across the Armidale district.
With the 2022 HSC results being released recently, students from across the region have been finding out their results and planning for the future ahead. Students from Armidale Secondary College have once again done themselves proud with a fantastic number of results across a broad range of subjects.
Principal of Armidale Secondary College, Bree Harvey-Bice, said all the staff along with the families of students were proud of the Year 12 students' efforts. "We are very proud of the achievements of all of our year 12 students who have worked so hard in their senior years setting learning goals and exceeding them.
"Congratulations to the students who achieved on the merit lists and achieved ATAR's of over 90," she said. "This has provided them with a range of opportunities for their academic future."
There were a number of high achievers for the school with Brock Parsons achieving an ATAR of 98.8 and being named Dux of the School. Jerrie Tran was awarded School All Rounder and received an ATAR of 98.1.
The school had a long list of achievers with many students being noted for multiple subjects. These included Khaiam Ali (Year 10), Grace Carter, Kasey Cochrane, Andre Cooper, Toby Downes (Year 11), Fynn Eastwood, Ryan Eastwood, Peter Gooley, Flynn Hess (Year 10), Veronica Marshall, Brock Parsons, Jerrie Tran, Isabella McCarthy Wilkie, Madison Sim, Finnigan Thomson, and Jacob Pearce.
Armidale Secondary College was formed in 2019 with the Amalgamation of Armidale and Duvall High Schools. In 2021 the school began operations at the new, state of the art campus on the original Armidale High site with the design and layout of the school promoting future focused learning.
The proud co-educational public high school caters for 1140 diverse learners and includes an academically selective stream in years 7-10 and an Aboriginal Learning and Engagement Centre.
NEGS students have once again proven themselves with the release of the 2022 HSC results. Varied in their individual passions and pursuits, students have accomplished much during their secondary schooling, and as a cohort, have achieved impressive HSC results.
Olivia, a boarder from Moree in regional NSW, is the 2022 Dux, achieving outstanding results for her HSC. Olivia loved learning at NEGS, with her parents excited for her to pursue her dreams. She is currently considering a pathway of studying either medicine or civil engineering.
Ella, a boarder from Brisbane and the 2022 Head Prefect, achieved a Band 6 in Ancient History and Band 5 results in English Advanced, Agriculture, and Biology. Having completed the University of New England's Growing Regional and Agricultural Students in Science Program (UNE GRASS) earlier in 2022, Ella is pursuing a professional career in Rural Science, with a particular interest in agriculture and agronomy.
NEGS is proud of all the girls' results from the HSC examinations.
Brielle, a local Day student, performed well in her exams where she ranked 18th for her Design and Technology work, designing a series of innovative identification for cookware, termed 'Educational Cookware Bands'. These bands assist in eliminating cross-contamination in commercial kitchens with easily recognisable bands, constructed from Vario 15 Silicone. This can revolutionise the commercial kitchen, with Brielle pursuing a patent for her design.
NEGS is proud of all the girls' results from the HSC examinations, ultimately leading each girl to their chosen path for their future. Eliza will travel to Canada in the new year, to pursue agriculture and livestock studies, an amazing opportunity with spectacular experiences outside of Australia. According to Eliza, 'NEGS is about pushing us girls to do our very best, giving us many opportunities to try new things and meet new people.'
The calibre of NEGS students is unparalleled. Academic rigour underpins all NEGS' opportunities, with individual learning paths constructed so that each student can achieve their personal goals. More often than not, these personal goals are interconnected with the various extra-curricular activities offered at NEGS, which the girls actively pursue.
NEGS Year 12 Graduates are well-rounded young women, capable of extraordinary things, equipped with confidence, compassion, and determination. NEGS looks forward to watching as these girls flourish and forge their pathways, achieving dreams and aspirations.