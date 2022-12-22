Years of effort pay off for local students Advertising Feature

Dux of the School, Fletcher Schultz (inset), and Principal Clare Healy with students from O'Connor Catholic College. Pictures Supplied

Year 12 students from O'Connor Catholic College are starting to look towards what 2023 has in store for them after they recently received their 2022 HSC Results.



Years of hard work have finally paid off for the local students with some amazing results across the board. Principal of O'Connor Catholic College, Mrs Clare Healy, said the whole school could not have been prouder of the student's efforts. We are extremely proud of our Year 12 2022 students, they have achieved success not only in these great results but also on how they have thrived during the pandemic years.



"Our students have received 13 Band 6's and 57 Band 5's which is is an amazing result from our 62 students," she said. "We are grateful to all our staff for their commitment and care they have shown our students in helping them achieve this wonderful success."

Mrs Healy said that special mention should be made to their 2022 Dux of the School. "Congratulations to Fletcher Schultz who has been announced as Dux for 2022 with an ATAR of 95.7."



There was a long list of high achievers for the school with a number of students being recognised across multiple bands and subjects. These students included Thomas Bible (ATAR 95.65), Jean Boshoff, Imogen Hale (ATAR 88.75), Thomas Honeysett, Brydie Paton (ATAR 84.7), Margaret Reinke, Fletcher Schultz (ATAR 95.7), Angus Scrivener, Oscar Shepheard.



Several students also received special mention for their efforts and results in the HSC including Bonnie Serow (ATAR 86.85), Alexandra Shepheard, and Zac Walters.

O'Connor Catholic College was established in 1975 following the merging of St Ursula's College (1882) and De La Salle College Armidale (1906). It was established on the spacious grounds of the De La Salle Campus which is also the site of the first Catholic Chapel built in Armidale in 1848 and will celebrate it's 175th anniversary in 2023.

