Netballer Charlotte Raleigh back for NSW Swifts

Updated December 20 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 10:47am
Raleigh returns to NSW Swifts Academy program

As large parts of NSW are left battered by years of flood and drought and exhausted rural families are spending the holidays cleaning up, one netballer is using her recent state re-selection as a call to encourage young rural athletes to stay inspired.

