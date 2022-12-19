A Christmas feast popular with hundreds of locals has returned after a two-year Covid break.
Armidale local Martin Hazell, 83, said he began the festive lunch at the Uniting Church on Rusden Street in 1992 for people of all backgrounds, nationalities, sizes, creeds and colours.
This year will mark nearly three decades after Covid cancelled Christmas there in 2021 and 2020.
"When I first started out in '92 I made a promise to myself that I would love to do 30 Christmas Day lunches. This is my 29th," Mr Hazell said.
But the 83-year-old said he'll soon be passing on the mantle to a young man who has done some "terrific things" in the community.
The feast of biblical proportions will be served in the "basketball court-sized hall" with ham, chicken, salad, desserts and whatever else locals want to bring along, Mr Hazell said.
"We never know what is going to happen," he said.
"But we do get quite a number of people ring up and say they want to help.
"In the first year we had 55 people including 35 volunteers, and the next year there were 150 people.
"Then it just exploded, and one year we had 450 people and that was a bit of panic stations but we survived."
The Uniting Church will open from about 1:30pm on Christmas Eve for anyone who wants to help prepare the feast and decorations for the following day.
There will also be scope for musicians to crank out a Christmas tune or three on the piano in the lounge room which can fit up to about 50 people.
"For years we had a lady come and play who was a beautiful pianist," Mr Hazell said.
"And she played for a couple of hours and away she'd go."
Sadly, she passed away some years ago, Mr Hazell said.
Among those who have helped-out in previous years include Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, "big wigs from UNE", and a knighted person from Uralla.
"But we have all sorts of people, you name it, and we've got them there somewhere," Mr Hazell said.
The whole day wraps up in the afternoon once the dishes have been done, tables wiped and floors swept, with volunteers returning on Boxing Day to pack away the decorations.
"While we're putting away things, we reminisce about what's happened and we take notes on what we can improve on or what we shouldn't do," Mr Hazell said.
"So we just have a debrief on Boxing Day."
