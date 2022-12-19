TWENTY families will mark their first Christmas without a loved one this year after a tragic 12 months on local roads.
"In our region, 20 lives lost is 20 too many," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx said.
It's been a horror year on roads across the New England North West, with six people killed in crashes in the past five weeks alone.
Police are pleading with drivers to make good decisions and drive safely over Christmas and New Year, with more families travelling and a six-week school holiday break kicking off on Saturday.
"Please obey the rules," Inspector Wixx said.
A concerning trend this year has been an increase in drug and drink drivers detected across the New England and Oxley police districts.
More than 560 people have been charged since January 1 with drink driving, while 811 were forced to front court for driving after taking illicit drugs.
"That is a big concern," Inspector Wixx said.
"People are still making the poor decisions of drinking or using drugs then getting behind the wheel and driving."
Police have been working around the clock and have tested more than 144,500 drivers for drugs or alcohol, which is more than 395 per day.
"It's very commonplace, it's very accepted by the community that it's part of the police role - you can be stopped anywhere, anytime, and be tested for drug and alcohol use," Inspector Wixx said.
"Every police officer has the ability to give you a drug test at any time, the same as a roadside breath test."
Inspector Wixx said people who choose to drink in the silly season need to be mindful of getting back below the legal blood alcohol limit before hitting the road.
But, she said she feared there was some complacency when it came to drug driving.
"People understand that [a blood alcohol reading of] 0.05 and above severely impacts their ability to respond and react and make good decisions behind the wheel," she said.
"It's either you use drugs and you drive, or you don't use drugs and you drive, there's no safe level of using drugs and getting behind the wheel."
Oxley and New England police officers, plus highway patrol, won't take holidays with the rest of the region.
"Highway patrol and all police will be out on the roads, making sure people don't speed, making sure they're making good decisions," Inspector Wixx said.
"Plan your trip, make sure you take regular breaks, especially when driving long distances."
Inspector Wixx said it could be tempting to push the envelope on long drives over the holiday period but getting home safely was more important than any deadline.
The state's highway patrol marked four decades of random breath testing on Friday and police launched a two-day road blitz to mark the milestone.
Double demerits will be in force from December 23 right through to midnight on January 2.
There have been 265 fatal crashes across the state so far in 2022, about 10 down on the year before.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
