PLC Armidale had a higher percentage of its 2022 HSC cohort on the NESA Distinguished Achievers list than any other school in Armidale.
Many PLC Armidale girls achieved outstanding results in the 2022 Higher School Certificate, principal Nicola Taylor said, reflecting the focus, 'self-discipline' and 'resilience' that characterised the diverse cohort.
The independent all-girl school had 10 students recognised on the 2022 NESA Distinguished Achievers list.
READ MORE:
Principal Nicola Taylor believes students educated in an all-girls environment are more confident about asking questions. And the astounding average teacher-to-student ratio of 6:1 at PLC Armidale compounds that benefit.
"When girls become the focal point, there is greater opportunity for engagement and achievement," she said.
"The achievement of the girls individually and collectively across the subjects studied exemplifies the culture of learning at PLC Armidale."
Across eight different courses - one-third of the PLC Armidale girls from the graduating cohort achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6/mark over 90 or equivalent), often for more than one subject.
"This was the largest percentage of any school in Armidale, the largest of any all-girl school in the region and on par with the only school in the New England North West listed in the state's top 150 schools," Mrs Taylor said.
"Our success rate this year, as published by the Sydney Morning Herald, was 7.88 per cent which was the highest in the Armidale region, and an outstanding effort by this cohort."
PLC Armidale students on the 2022 NSW Distinguished Achievers list are Chiyo Brown, Emma Dauparas; Bethany Eickhoff; Claudia Hamblin; Jihan Luo; Maddison McCook; Georgina Swales; Amelia Wake; Sarah Waters and Lucy Wright.
"We congratulate Dux and Matriculant for 2022, Emma Dauparas, with an ATAR of 95.6, along with Year 11 Student Chiyo Brown, who was awarded a perfect score of 50/50 for Music Extension as an accelerated student," Mrs Taylor said.
While ATARS are not made directly available to schools, Mrs Taylor said the College had begun hearing back from some of its students. So far, they have identified four students who have achieved an ATAR above 90 compared to the state's average ATAR of 71.25.
"We commend all our girls for attaining their HSC," Mrs Taylor said.
"The exceptional students we know of so far who have attained ATARS over 90 are Emma Dauparas (95.65), Sarah Waters (92.35), Amelia Wake and Azaria Jones.
"Chiyo Brown's Music Extension performance was nominated for inclusion in Encore, and Azaria Jones received a nomination for the inclusion of her Drama Script in OnSTAGE. Both are showcase events of exemplary work."
Mrs Taylor said recording high bands of achievement was one measure of success, and she was thrilled for the girls whose effort and application had yielded these results along with the staff who have readied them.
"The College is very proud of the class of 2022 who have enriched our community throughout their time with their creativity, compassion and inclusive care of others, qualities which will serve them well in the years ahead," Mrs Taylor said.
"The Class of 2022 is a cohort epitomising strength across the four pillars of the PLC Armidale experience: academic attainment; leadership qualities; creative and performing art accomplishment; and sporting skills."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.