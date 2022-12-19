Goodbye 2022 as we say well done students

We've reached the end of another year.
While there is still Christmas festivities to go, and NYE to come, for this weekly wrap newsletter from The Armidale Express, today is our farewell to 2022.
Over the next week, in the lead up to the Christmas break, we will put the finishing touches on our final stories for the year. Our last print edition for the year is out this Friday.
Over the following couple of weeks, you will be able to read some of the best stories from the past 12 months, as we publish a series of stories the journalists have chosen to look back on.
In recent days we have covered the HSC results, particularly the students who impressed with marks that put them among the best in the state.
That included students from Armidale Secondary College and The Armidale School, as well as PLC Armidale, NEGS and O'Connor Catholic College.
It is a credit to those students, the schools, teachers and their families to see such wonderful results.
Of course it won't be the same for everyone. Some students won't have attained the marks they we're hoping for.
For students who get marks lower than they hoped for, they may be feeling like they have no chance of studying next year, or gaining the career they hoped for. It can be difficult to escape the belief that your HSC marks will affect your career aspirations.
The good news is that there are many other options available. Some universities have foundation or pathways programs that can lead to entry into a degree course. For some courses you don't even need an ATAR.
Your exam results are marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. It is not a number that reflects your worth, and it will not define your career.
There are plenty of examples of students who later got into university with low marks, while others have forged successful careers without any need of a tertiary education.
Some have come back to study later in life. You never know what the future may bring. We wish all our HSC graduates the best.
As we wind down for the year, I would like to thank our hard-working journalists across the region - Mitchell Craig, Ellen Dunger, Rachel Gray and Ian Jones - as they look forward to the end of year break.
We will all be back at work on Monday, January 9, and we will be back in your inbox with the weekly newsletter from Monday, January 23.
I would like to wish all our readers a Merry Christmas, and best wishes for 2023. Thank you for reading!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
