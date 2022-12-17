Female rugby league players in the area have been crying out for more of a chance to set foot on the field and now they've been given an opportunity in a big way.
Group 4 and Wests Entertainment Group have combined to get a 13-a-side competition going early in the new year.
Uralla's Amy Barraclough, Glen Innes' Amelia Williams (nee Tunamena), Tamworth's Abby Schmiedel and Gunnedah's Sarah Stewart have been chosen as the four team captains.
Women 17-years-old and over are invited to register and the captains will choose their squads in a draft set down for late January.
Williams has been part of rugby league at all levels for a decade and knows firsthand the sacrifices women have to make to play contact sport.
"I think it is really nice to see there's effort in women's sport around this area, and that there's people who want to see it grow," she said.
"I have been playing for over 10 years now, in the last 24 months is probably the most I have seen women's contact sport advertised and people wanting to push for it.
"I have been saying this for a long time - we are in a bit of a black spot up here for women's contact sport.
"They get to Tamworth and then it's not here."
"There's girls leaving work early [for the opportunity to play], the cost of fuel. It is a hard slog if you really want to commit to it; you have to change your entire life."
There's also the opportunity to win money with $5000 on offer.
Women have often code hopped between rugby league and rugby union just for the chance to play any sort of contact football.
Williams is no different.
Her and many of the Glen Innes women have line up in both codes.
She was part of the first year of rugby 7s in the New England competition and has seen that grow into a successful 10s tournament with players she's lined up against and alongside representing NSW Country at the Australian Championships.
She believes the time is right for rugby league to jump on and capitalise on the fact there's interest there.
"I know Group 19 want to talk about wanting to get league sorted out for the girls too which is exciting.
"I know in past years they have said the registrations for league tag compared to registrations for tackle is quite a large margin but I think they are missing the point there a bit.
"They have got to start small to grow it.
"We could probably learn from [rugby union] that they started small with the 7s."
The competition is slated to begin on February 18.
"I am looking forward to it and I have a pretty good feeling about it," Williams said.
Women can register here
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
