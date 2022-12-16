The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Police

Three Probationary Constables have joined the New England Police District after their graduation from the NSW Police Academy

By Newsroom
December 16 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE freshly-minted police officers have been posted to Armidale and Moree stations within the New England Police District following their graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.