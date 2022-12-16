THREE freshly-minted police officers have been posted to Armidale and Moree stations within the New England Police District following their graduation from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn last Friday.
They were yesterday personally welcomed to the region by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, as they reported for their induction and first day on the job at Inverell Police Station.
READ MORE:
Probationary Constables Ethan Sandoval and Edwin Cahatol will join the team at Moree Police Station, while Probationary Constable Enrique Corona heads will be based in Armidale.
The arrival of these new recruits takes the number of new police officers the Northern Tablelands has secured in the past three years to 88.
Mr Marshall was pleased for the chance to meet the three new officers in person, especially on the first day of their new careers in law enforcement.
"What an exciting time for these new recruits to finally hit the streets in their new communities and put their extensive training to work at last," Mr Marshall said.
"It is a fine profession and I commend each and every police office in my electorate for the commitment and care they show every day to keeping us safe.
"If you see the new officers on the beat in your community, give them a warm welcome."
These officers join a NSW Police Force that has been strengthened by investment from the State Government, including the delivery of 1,500 additional officers over four years.
All of these positions have now been allocated and will be filled by the end of the financial year.
"I congratulate and thank all the hardworking police officers and the support staff in all our stations across the Northern Tablelands," Mr Marshall said.
"Every officer provides important support and the past few years through drought, fire, pandemic and now floods, have been particularly challenging - I commend them all."
