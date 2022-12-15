The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

NSW government $500 BASC vouchers for use during the Christmas holidays

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents are being urged to apply for the $500 before and after school voucher which can also be used during the Christmas holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.