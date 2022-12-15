Parents are being urged to apply for the $500 before and after school voucher which can also be used during the Christmas holidays.
The Before and After School Care BASC vouchers are available for download via the NSW government website until January 30 and are redeemable at any participating centre until June 2023.
All children aged four to 13 years old who are enrolled in school, including kindergarten next year, are eligible.
Armidale Day Care Centre has a range of activities from popcorn and movie days, pottery and woodworking sessions and outdoor games to keep children busy.
"We try and offer a broad range while also trying to keep costs down for excursions," ADCC's Patricia Marson said of the centre's Christmas holiday program beginning December 19.
The average cost of dropping a child off at the not-for-profit ADCC is about $52 per day, depending on other subsidies, and can come out of the NSW BASC voucher.
Nearby PCYC has Santa workshops, laser tag days, movie days, sculpture and clay making, textile and wool days with library excursions and comedy days also beginning from Monday 19, with costs varying from $65 to $80.
The Armidale Day Care Centre and PCYC close briefly during the Christmas week into the New Year, to allow staff valuable time with their own families.
Yarm Gwang, based at University of New England, has tie-dye workshops, rock climbing, bushwalking, museum trips and team sports such as football, basketball and tennis available from January 9.
Also participating is the Ben Venue Public School.
The $155 million BASC program was first announced in February 2022 to assist NSW families with after-school care, and of the 263,000 vouchers already claimed about 197,000 have so far been redeemed.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said every child going into kindergarten in 2023 who is a resident of NSW with a Medicare Card is also eligible for the BASC.
"These vouchers support students in getting quality before and after school care, but also allows parents to have more money back in their household budgets," MP Mitchell said in a statement.
Parents can also apply for the NSW government $150 Back to School voucher to cover the cost of uniforms, shoes, bags, lunchboxes, stationery and other school-related items.
