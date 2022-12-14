There wasn't a hair or hoof out of place as riders and their horses were turned out to perfection at the weekend's Pony Club NSW show riding championships held in Glen Innes, where the locals dominated.
Glen Innes rider Lali Alt on Farleigh Capucine picked up one of the prestigious supreme garlands on offer when she was crowned the weekend's top rider.
She was also alongside Glen Innes' Sophia Nugent, Isla Nugent and Inverell's Makaidi Mair of the Zone 13 team who finished as state champions.
Belinda Williamson was a very proud Zone chief instructor after the event.
"We had a Highest Point Score or runner up every age group except Associates and we had a Supreme rider and won the vet check best on parade," she said.
"Thankyou to Chris Alt and the Glen Innes Pony Club for hosting the Championships."
Point scores:
Glen Innes' Isla Nugent on Arawel Lodge Anastasia was reserve champion in under nine years; Sophia Nugent on Grandchester Spring Melody was champion nine and U11 years with Tenterfield's Blair Parker on Kamilaroi Rhapsody in Blue in reserve; Lali Alt on Farleigh Capucine was champion 11 and U13 years.
Tenterfield's Brooke Tudor on Lyndhurst Black Pearl was reserve champion 13 and U15 years.
Inverell's Makaidi Mair on Celebrity Girl was champion of the 15 and U17 age group.
Zone 13 champion zone team of Glen Innes' Sophia Nugent, Lali Alt, Isla Nugent and Inverell's Makaidi Mair.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
