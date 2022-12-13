A teenager has suffered suspected spinal injuries in a single vehicle crash, west of Armidale.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene at Saumarez Ponds, just after 10am on Tuesday morning.
A car had left the road and slammed into a tree, seriously injuring one person.
The 17-year-old female had suffered suspected spinal injuries in the crash and was stabilised by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the helicopter's Critical Care Medical Team, before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney for further specialist treatment.
Her condition was described as serious.
