From flat to great: How to improve your sales pitch

This is branded content.
A skillfully delivered sales pitch could have a powerful impact on the person receiving it.
Someone with this skill will have an outstanding talent contributing to making the discussion great, but there is more to it than skill alone.
According to an article by Salesforce, a salesperson's success could depend on how well they leverage specific data that will demonstrate the value of what they are attempting to sell. It may feel like manipulation to some, although it is only a clever way of incorporating the necessary facts.
However, the perfect sales pitch has many factors contributing to its being flat or great. Below are some ways to elevate it to new heights.
1. Include a striking opening
First impressions count more than people give them credit for, so making use of the opportunity to reel a potential interest could be priceless. As this will open any new conversation, especially a sales discussion, the person giving the pitch should ensure they leave a lasting impression.
While some salespeople like to make this impression by dressing smartly and exuding confidence when they walk up to their prospective clients, others prefer to sell over the phone. When taking that approach, it may be best to have a sales call script to help navigate the conversation.
2. Add attention grabbers
Stories, jokes, and real-life accounts appropriately placed into a conversation will give more credibility to the person doing the selling. Furthermore, it will prove to the client that the person behind the pitch cares more about them and their needs than only wanting to sell something to them.
These little snippets of information or insertions can grab the attention of a client about to lose interest in what the salesperson is trying to explain. Likewise, it can be used as an opening line to make the client feel that they have something in common with the salesperson to start building good rapport immediately. Keeping the attention of a customer is so vital that it is also a criterion that initiatives like Pitch2Grow consider each year.
3. Make an emotional connection
Appealing to the emotional side of another human being may further strengthen any bond they could form with each other. It may be an essential part of their pitch for a salesperson as they need to get the client on their side and on board with the value they offer.
Potential clients that believe their purchase will benefit others and not only themselves are more likely to spend money or agree to a sales deal. A statistic highlighted by an article for HubSpot indicates that 52 per cent of clients become irritated when they believe the salesperson isn't listening to them. It could thus mean that when salespeople have a conversation, they should reiterate some of the information the client has told them to add to their emotional connection.
4. Prove how you can help
People will generally not invest their hard-earned money into items or services they won't find value in or need. For this reason, it is up to the salesperson to describe, with a few simple words, in a clear explanation, why the client will benefit.
It is essential to have an emotional connection with the clients and get their full attention. This way, it can be easier for the salesperson to show them how they can assist by making the client's problems disappear. Moreover, the pitch will have to prove all of it to the client in the few short minutes the conversation will last. In one of their articles, the publication Entrepreneur said that this part of the sales pitch should last for only two sentences to keep the client interested.
5. Ask open-ended questions
Salespeople sometimes need to remember to leave the door open for the client to do some of the talking. Ignoring this fundamental need to learn more about why the product could be a good investment for them could shut down the conversation faster than it started.
Clients will want to know that it is part of a mutual discussion and not just a forced interaction where the apparent goal is to sell something. Instead, they will prefer to take the lead on some parts so they regain some control during the process. Doing this will invite mutual respect into the conversation and thus give even more credibility to the interaction.
Ending off the pitch
A sales pitch is a valuable tool for salespeople to engage and convince their potential clients of their competency to provide solutions and take care of their investment. In the end, the mutual discussion should leave the client and salesperson satisfied with the outcome, whether the deal was concluded or not.
