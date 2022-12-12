The new "barred from one, barred from all" initiative in Inverell will see patrons barred for between three months and life from all pubs and clubs in the shire, including the Inverell Jockey Club, depending on the severity of the act.
Liquor Accord Chairperson Tim Palmer said the strategy was based on similar programs that worked well in Armidale, Tamworth, Singleton and Wagga Wagga.
The "barred from one, barred from all" policy has been enforced in Armidale since September.
It's designed to keep university students, families and patrons safe while weeding out the "real pests", the local Liquor Accord president John Cassidy said.
"Liquor Accords across NSW have seen great results from multi-venue barring, it's proven to be effective in reducing alcohol related violence in many communities," Mr Palmer said.
The strategy, voted in at the last Inverell and District Liquor Consultative Committee meeting, is effective immediately.
"This multi-venue barring is another strategy our Liquor Accord will use to make our venues safer and enjoyable for our community," Inverell mayor Paul Harmon said.
Chief Inspector Rowan O'Brien said the police would strongly support the initiative.
A version of the barred from one concept has been used with success in most areas across the state since it was first introduced in 2012.
When a person is banned from one venue, their name, photo and details of the offence are shared with other venues in the region.
In most cases, multi-venue barring is not imposed for one incident, unless serious, but is usually the culmination of a series of incidents over a period of time.
These will usually be accompanied by repeated warnings from the individual licensee.
The policy was introduced in Armidale as a way to stamp-out bad behaviour later in the night on weekends.
"Generally if you go out on a Friday and Saturday night there's always a sense of foreboding about what is going to happen later that night," Mr Cassidy said.
"This will stamp out the real pests, the really bad people."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
