THE Tingha Tin Festival returned in style as the community embraced the popular celebration of the towns history.
There was plenty happening this year with a variety of food and market stalls with the parade attracting all types of cars and tractors.
The Armidale Pipe Band played while kids took centre stage with the always popular tin prince and princess competition.
Tingha Citizens Association chair Colleen Graham has been involved in the event since its inception.
"It was definitely an amazing comeback after not having it for a couple of years," she said.
"We weren't sure what to expect with so many other events having been pushed back this year due to the weather.
"It turned out to be far better than what we had hoped for.
"It gives the locals something to look forward to and so many of them become involved."
Ladybug Projects played a big part in the event going ahead this year.
The group helped secure funding from the NSW government.
Part of the money will go towards the annual Chinese Lantern Festival next year.
The popular event recognises the role Chinese workers played in the towns history.
The first Chinese people arrived in Tingha during the discovery of tin in the area in the 1870s.
The population boomed as 6000 people arrived, with more than 25 percent of miners being Chinese.
"The funding will help get more kids involved this year," Mrs Graham said.
"Professionals will come in and help them prepare to do the dragon dance and teach them how to make lanterns."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
