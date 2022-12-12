The Armidale Express

Tipped to be top of the list for real estate

By Laurie Bullock
December 12 2022 - 12:00pm
With a median house price of $450,000, a rental vacancy rate of 0.5 per cent and rising investment in the Renewable Energy Zone, Armidale has been tipped as a city headed for a real estate boom.

