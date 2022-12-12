Tipped to be top of the list for real estate

With a median house price of $450,000, a rental vacancy rate of 0.5 per cent and rising investment in the Renewable Energy Zone, Armidale has been tipped as a city headed for a real estate boom.
The figures came from Canstar, a finacial comparison site, which ran the numbers over real estate prices in towns and cities across the state and identified the top 10 locations for real estate investment in 2023.
Express journalist Rachel Gray checked in with New England real estate agents for their take on the results, which also saw Glen Innes come in at number 3 on the list of top 10 locations for investment.
While investment is one thing, Canstar's editor-at-large Effie Zahos said the exodus of city dwellers is expected to continue to drive buyer demand across regional NSW.
It is a trend we saw increase at the start of the pandemic, as working-from-home became a reality for many people, which meant many city based workers could move to the country for a better lifestyle while keeping their job.
Canstar has called it the 'Exodus to Affordable Lifestyle' trend.
It is an encouraging sign for our community, especially the council I suspect, which outlined its goal about a year ago to see a big increase in the local region's population.
The Armidale Regional Council's rateable base needs to grow significantly, and quickly then new mayor Sam Coupland said at the beginning of 2022.
Now we wait to see what 2023 will bring.
Meanwhile, our former deputy editor Vanessa Arundale was the first to contact me last week after picking up on a mistake in last Monday's newsletter.
I had written that the Christmas in the Mall event was the first since the pandemic hit, but the event did go ahead last year. My apologies!
Credit must also go to Cr Dorothy Robinson who was also quick to pick up on the error.
The reindeer from Queensland also visited schools in the region last week.
Thanks for reading and I hope you have a great week!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.